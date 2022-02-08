Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $59.37 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,053 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for approximately 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $59,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.07. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.25%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

