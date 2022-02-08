Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $34.82 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 27,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 448.0% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 44.8% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 662,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 204,700 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Shares of HON opened at $192.48 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.03 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.24. The firm has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.