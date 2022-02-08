Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $26.57 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.10.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

