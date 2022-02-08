Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $19.34 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amdocs by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,761 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amdocs by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after acquiring an additional 281,906 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 174,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Amdocs by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,786,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

