Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 79,647 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 145,291 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

