Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 777,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $154.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

