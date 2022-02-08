Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 896 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 327.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $286.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $221.12 and a one year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

