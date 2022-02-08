Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 28,437 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

