Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 961 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,113,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.47 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

