Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 191 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $414.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.13 and its 200-day moving average is $429.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.