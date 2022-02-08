Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 15,512 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day moving average of $133.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

