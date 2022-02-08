PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Up to $43.06

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.06, but opened at $46.34. PC Connection shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,378,304 over the last three months. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

