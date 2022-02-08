PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $15.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. 149,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,911. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

