PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Buys $995,812.58 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 39,893.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 68,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

