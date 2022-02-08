Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Position Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199,719 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $105,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 28.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 99,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Paylocity stock opened at $208.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.78.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

