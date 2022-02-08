Paul J. Kardish Purchases 9,100 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. 2,619,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZEK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AZEK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AZEK by 26.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in AZEK by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 193,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AZEK by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,539,000 after purchasing an additional 475,077 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AZEK in the third quarter worth about $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.