Patten Group Inc. Sells 160 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23.

