Patten Group Inc. Has $782,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

