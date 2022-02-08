Patten Group Inc. Has $659,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $243.55 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $232.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.96 and its 200-day moving average is $251.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 55.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

