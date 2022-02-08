Patten Group Inc. Has $309,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,466,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $90.66.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

