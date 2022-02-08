Paparazzi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded flat against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00105671 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

