Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Get Panasonic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of Panasonic stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Panasonic has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panasonic (PCRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.