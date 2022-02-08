Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.83

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 1084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

