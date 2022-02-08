Ossiam Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ossiam trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Allstate were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.