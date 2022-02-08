Ossiam Reduces Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $162.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

