Ossiam Reduces Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Assurant were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Assurant by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $159.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group decreased their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

