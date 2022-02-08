Ossiam Invests $529,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avantor by 149.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 302.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,471 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of AVTR opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

