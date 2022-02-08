Ossiam Decreases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

