Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.49. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 101 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLA. Desjardins raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $876.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,491,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 89.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Orla Mining by 63.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

