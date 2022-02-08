ORAO Network (ORAO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $83,402.00

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $482,841.09 and approximately $83,402.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ORAO Network has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.86 or 0.07115959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.00 or 0.99746255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006478 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

