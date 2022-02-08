Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $891,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $225.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

