Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 176 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after buying an additional 3,901,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $196,034,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.