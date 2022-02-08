Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 606 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $50,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

