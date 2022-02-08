Oppenheimer Weighs in on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($5.79) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

