Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

