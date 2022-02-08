onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

onsemi stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,074. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

