onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.61.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. onsemi’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in onsemi by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 63.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $141,818,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

