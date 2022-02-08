OneRoot Network (RNT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $110,222.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $591,197.13 and approximately $110,222.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

