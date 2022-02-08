OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.540-$2.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.81 billion-$6.81 billion.

Shares of OMRNY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. 21,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,857. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.64. OMRON has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $107.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMRNY shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of OMRON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

