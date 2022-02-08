Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Omeros stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Omeros by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

