Olin (NYSE:OLN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of OLN opened at $48.89 on Friday. Olin has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Olin by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP increased its position in Olin by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 40,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

