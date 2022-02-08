OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

ITEQ stock opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13.

