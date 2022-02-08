OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 4,913 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,301,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,602,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $61.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.