OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSTR. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,764,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 178,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KSTR opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

