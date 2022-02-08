OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIRL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter worth $271,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the third quarter worth $820,000.

Shares of EIRL opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93.

