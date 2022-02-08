OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $420,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Shares of AZAO opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46.

