OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $328,000 in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 328,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $274,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 446,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 169,937 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.