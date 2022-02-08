OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA WIZ opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

