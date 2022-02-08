Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) announced a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ORIT opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £607.86 million and a P/E ratio of 28.32. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 101.50 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 117 ($1.58).

In other Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust news, insider James Cameron bought 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £9,951.90 ($13,457.61).

