OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OGC. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.09.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.03 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

